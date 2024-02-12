Nyssa’s Daddy Daughter Dance back for second year

NYSSA — Nyssa High School’s Daddy Daughter Dance is back for its second year.

The event is a fundraiser for the Nyssa chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a program that prepares students for health care careers.

The dance is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, in the Nyssa Middle School cafeteria.

According to an event flyer, photos are available for cash donations. Parents will be able to download pictures from the group’s Facebook page.

Tickets are $30 for one adult and one child and then $10 for each additional child. Tickets can be purchased at the Nyssa High School office, from a chapter member, or at the door. For more information, call the high school at 541-372-2287.

Proceeds from the event will help club members pay to go to state competition.

According to the HOSA website, the international student organization comprises middle school, high school and college students, alumni and other health care professionals.

School officials note the club is more popular than ever, growing to 30 students this year, up from 12 in 2022.

UPDATE: This story has been updated from its original version to note the dance was moved to middle school cafateria, Aundra DeWitt, an event organizer.

