Nyssa girls hoops top Burns ahead of playoff, while boys pick up first league win, head to postseason

NYSSA – The Nyssa Lady Bulldogs downed Burns 49-30, Thursday, Feb. 8, in front of a hometown crowd in their last regular season game.

The girls squad went 8-2 in the Eastern Oregon League play and 16-8 overall as the Lady Bulldogs host Burns Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the girls league’s first playoff game.

Meantime, the Nyssa boys basketball team collected its first league win Thursday with a 50-42 win over Burns and finished their regular season 1-9 in the boys 3A-6 Eastern Oregon League and went 6-18 overall.

The Bulldogs head to Burns Tuesday, Feb. 13 to face the Hilanders (2-8, 14-9) at Burns High School. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. PT.

A Nyssa player gets looks for an open teammate Thursday, Feb. 8, during the Lady Bulldogs 49-30 win over the Lady Hilanders. The Nyssa girls basketball team is ranked ninth and is 16-8 overall and 8-2 in the 3A-6 Eastern Oregon League. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Dylan Robbins, a senior, pulls up for a shot as Burns defenders Jack Wright (10) and Sean McMullen (20) try to block him Thursday, Feb. 8, during the Bulldogs game against the Hilanders. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The Nyssa High School band entertains the crowd in between plays Thursday, Feb. 8 during the high school’s basketball games. The school honored the boys basketball team and band seniors. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Tony Gomeza, right, a senior, keeps the ball from Burns defenders Carson Volle (5) and Jaxon Hoyt (4) Thursday, Feb. 8, during the Bulldogs game against the Hilanders. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

(Right) Nyssa’s Brayden Draper, a freshman and Burns’ Grady Christensen (25) get into position to go for a rebound Thursday, Feb. 8 during the Bulldogs game against the Hilanders. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Carlos Ramirez (2), a senior, drives past Burns’ Coltin Miller (3), Thursday, Feb. 8 during the Bulldogs game against the Hilanders. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

