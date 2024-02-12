Malheur County prep basketball, wrestling, readies for postseason play

VALE – The Vale Lady Vikings and the Jordan Valley Lady Mustangs basketball teams finished their regular seasons undefeated in their respective leagues and now head into postseason play.

Meanwhile, the Nyssa boys wrestling team topped the Special District 3A, District 4 competition Saturday, Feb. 10, with two grapplers taking first in their respective weight classes and several others qualifying for the state championships Saturday, Feb. 22, in Portland.

Basketball

Jordan Valley downed Huntington 69-24 on Saturday, Feb. 10, to go 8-0 in the 1A-8 High Desert League and 18-2 overall. The Lady Mustangs will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent Friday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. in the High Desert League Tournament at Grant Union High School in John Day.

Vale’s Lady Vikings bested Burns 42-32 Saturday, Feb. 10, completing the regular season 10-0 in their 3A-6 Eastern Oregon League and going 21-2 overall.

The Nyssa girls handed Burns a 49-30 loss Thursday, Feb. 8, in front of a hometown crowd and completed their regular season 8-2 in the Eastern Oregon League. They will host Burns Thursday, Feb. 15, in the first round of the league tournament.

The Lady Vikings will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the playoffs after the Thursday game between Nyssa and Burns. The league determines how it will allot its playoff spots based on team rankings.

The Adrian Lady Antelopes downed Huntington 54-46 Friday, Feb. 9, at home and completed their regular season 6-2 and 18-6 overall. The Lopes are awaiting their bracket allotment for the High Desert League tournament. The boys squad made quick work of the Huntington boys team, defeating the Locomotives 69-25 and finished their regular season undefeated in league play with an 8-0 record and 14-10 overall.

Wrestling

As a team, Nyssa topped the Special District 3A, District 4 competition Saturday, Feb. 10, with nearly 300 points, while Burns and La Pine placed second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, Vale took fourth.

Wrestlers who finished in the top three of their weight classes earned a slot in the state contest.

Nyssa’s Ashton Wilson, a senior, won the district title in his 157 weight division, while Jorge Candelas, wrestling at 285, took first.

Also heading to the state contest are Jose Jimenez and Liam Butler, who finished second and third, respectively, in the 113-pound weight category. Teammate Nathan Beck clinched third at 132 pounds. Third-place finishes went to LeRoy Phillips-Yale, in the 144-weight class; Luke Baker, at 150 and Joaquin Cuevas, at 175.

For the Ontario High School Boys wrestling team, two grapplers will represent the school at the state tourney. Tommy Ishida was first at 215 pounds while Aiden Rocha took third at 175 pounds.

In Vale, Omar Vega was third in the 106 weight category. Wrestling in the 138 division, Gunnar Tamez took second place. Raul Gonzalez and Wyatt Cox took second and third, respectively, at 165 pounds, each punching a ticket to the state competition.

Wrestling in the 175 weight class, Kase Schaffeld battled out for a second place finish. Calvin Longoni, competing in the 190 division, finished third.

For the girls, Ava Collins took first in the 140 weight division, while Jessica Williams clinched first at 145 pounds.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s Hannah Hernandez took second in the 135 weight class.

As a team, the Vale girls took fifth overall, with 110 points.

A Nyssa player goes up for a shot Thursday, Feb. 8, during the Lady Bulldogs 49-30 win over the Lady Hilanders. The Nyssa girls basketball team is ranked ninth and is 16-8 overall and 8-2 in the 3A-6 Eastern Oregon League. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Burns defenders put pressure on a Lady Bulldog player Thursday, Feb. 8, during Nyssa’s 49-30 win over the Lady Hilanders. The Nyssa girls basketball team is ranked ninth and is 16-8 overall and 8-2 in the 3A-6 Eastern Oregon League. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa and Burns players battle for a rebound Thursday, Feb. 8. during the Lady Bulldogs 49-30 win over the Lady Hilanders. The Nyssa girls basketball team is ranked ninth and is 16-8 overall and 8-2 in the 3A-6 Eastern Oregon League. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Bobby DeLeon, Nyssa’s head wrestling coach, sits on the sideline during a wrestling match at the Charlie Anthony wrestling tournament in Ontario in December. The Nyssa boys wrestling team took first as a team over the weekend. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

Jordan Valley’s Kenzie Tuttle (21) and a pair of Adrian players attempt to box one another out for a rebound Friday, Jan. 26, during Jordan Valley’s 61-30 victory over Adrian. Jordan Valley (14-1, 4-0) is ranked second in the state went undefeated in the High Desert League. (Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley and Adrian players battle for a rebound Friday, Jan. 26, during Jordan Valley’s 61-30 victory over Adrian. Jordan Valley (14-1, 4-0) is ranked second in the state and is undefeated in the High Desert League. (Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

