Baker rolls past Ontario prep basketball teams

ONTARIO – The Baker Bulldogs swept into Ontario High School Friday, Feb. 2, and claimed wins against the Tiger boys and girls teams.

The Baker varsity girls team (3-2) defeated the Ontario girls (0-5) 50-9 while the Bulldog boys (5-0) beat the Ontario boys (1-4) varsity basketball team, 92-15.

The Tigers boys play Nyssa, Monday, Feb. 5, and finish out the regular season in La Grande, Thursday, Feb. 8.

The Lady Tigers close out their season against La Grande, Thursday, Feb. 8.

Ontario’s Cordell Smith (30) races down court during a game against Baker, Friday, Feb. 2 (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Kyler Ramos (10) survey’s the court while Baker’s Jaxon Logsdon (22) gets ready to guard during their game, Friday, Feb. 2 (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Sebastian Garfias (0) pulls away from Baker’s Jaron Long (21) during a Friday, Feb. 2, prep basketball contest. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Cohen Evans (4) reaches for the rebound during a basketball game against Baker, Friday, Feb. 2. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s RJ Favela (5) prepares to take a jump shot against Baker, Friday, Feb. 2. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Cohen Evans (4) and Baker’s Rasean Jones (11) race for the loose ball during their game, Friday, Feb. 2. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s RJ Favela (5) fights off a Baker player during the game Friday, Feb. 2. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Cohen Evans (4) sets up to make a basket while Baker’s Giacomo Rigueiro (12) tries for the block during their game, Friday, Feb. 2. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Pedro Lopez-Navarrete (11) tries to slip past Baker’s Jaxon Logsdon (22) and Nate Jensen (23) during their game, Friday, Feb. 2. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Bea Hart (left), a senior, looks to box out a Baker player Friday, Feb. 2, during the Tigers game against Baker. Ontario fell to Baker 50-9. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Yasmin Covarrubias, a senior, takes a shot during the Tigers Friday, Feb. 2 game against Baker. The Tigers fell to Baker 50-9. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Ruby Rocha (left) muscles by a Baker player Friday, Feb. 2, during the Tigers game against Baker. Ontario fell to Baker 50-9. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Mariaya Mireles (14) motors down the court Friday, Feb. 2, during the Tigers 50-9 loss to Baker. Ontario is 4-14 overall and 0-5 in the Greater Oregon League. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The Ontario High School girls basketball team line up for the National Anthem Friday, Feb. 2, ahead of the squad’s 50-9 loss to Baker. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Bea Hart, a senior, looks for an open teammate Friday, Feb. 2, during the Tigers game against Baker. Ontario fell to Baker 50-9. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Ontario’s Macy Rodriguez (left) blows by a Baker defender Friday, Feb. 2, during the Tigers game against Baker. Ontario fell to Baker 50-9. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The Ontario High School band plays during a break in the action Friday, Feb. 2, at the high school basketball team’s senior night in the school’s gym.(Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

