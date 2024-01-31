Adrian defeats Jordan Valley in prep basketball action

ADRIAN – The Adrian Antelopes boys basketball team downed the Jordan Valley Mustangs Friday, Jan. 26, 45-34 and remains undefeated in the High Desert League. The Antelopes face the Harper Charter Hornets (5-10, 4-1) Thursday, Feb. 1, for a league game. Adrian faced the Hornets for the first time this season, Thursday, Jan. 25, and defeated them 64-30.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.