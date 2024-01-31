Adrian defeats Jordan Valley in prep basketball action

ADRIAN – The Adrian Antelopes boys basketball team downed the Jordan Valley Mustangs Friday, Jan. 26, 45-34 and remains undefeated in the High Desert League.

The Antelopes face the Harper Charter Hornets (5-10, 4-1) Thursday, Feb. 1, for a league game. Adrian faced the Hornets for the first time this season, Thursday, Jan. 25, and defeated them 64-30.

Jordan Valley’s Lane Jewett, left, and Adrian’s Rance Jordan, attempt to box one another out for a rebound Friday, Jan. 26, during the Antelopes’ 45-34 win over the Jordan Valley Mustangs. Adrian is 9-9 overall and 3-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

Octavio Bautista (10) darts down the court Friday, Jan. 26, during the Antelopes 45-34 win over the Mustangs. Adrian is 9-9 overall and 3-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

Adrian’s Mason Fullmer gets control of the ball for a rebound Friday, Jan. 26, during Adrian’s 45-34 win over the Jordan Valley Mustangs. Adrian is 9-9 overall and 3-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

Jordan Valley’s Lane Jewett (00) wrangles a rebound Friday, Jan. 26, during Adrian’s 45-34 win over the Jordan Valley Mustangs. Adrian is 9-9 overall and 3-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

An Adrian player passes the ball Friday, Jan. 26, during the Antelopes’ 45-34 win over the Jordan Valley Mustangs. Adrian is 9-9 overall and 3-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

Adrian’s Rance Jordan (25), pulls down a rebound Friday, Jan. 26, during the Antelopes 45-34 win over the Jordan Valley Mustangs. Adrian is 9-9 overall and 3-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes (0) puts up a shot Friday, Jan. 26, during the Antelopes 45-34 win over the Jordan Valley Mustangs. Adrian is 9-9 overall and 3-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

An Adrian player sets up to drive the ball to the hoop Friday, Jan. 26, during the Antelopes 45-34 win over the Jordan Valley Mustangs. Adrian is 9-9 overall and 3-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.