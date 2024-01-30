Pirates plunder Nyssa boys with 56-47 victory in Eastern Oregon League play

NYSSA – The Nyssa boys varsity basketball team fell to Riverside (3-2) 56-47, Saturday, Jan. 27, and are now 0-6 in Eastern Oregon League play. The Bulldogs next face La Grande, Tuesday, Jan. 30, at home at 7:30 p.m.

Nyssa’s Demetrius Fuentes (24) takes a shot Saturday, Jan. 27 during the Bulldogs’ 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Carlos Ramirez, (2), looks for an open teammate Saturday, Jan. 27, during the Bulldogs’ 56-47 loss to Riverside. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Demetrius Fuentes (24) takes a shot Saturday, Jan. 27 during the Bulldogs’ 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Nyssa player moves past a Riverside defender Saturday, Jan. 27, during the Bulldogs’ 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Demetrius Fuentes (24) posts up for a shot Saturday, Jan. 27 during the Bulldogs’ 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Francisco Miranda (10) tries to get possession of the ball Saturday, Jan. 27 during the Bulldogs 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Demetrius Fuentes, left, darts by a defender Saturday, Jan. 27 during the Bulldogs’ 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Riverside’s Riley Lantis (44) puts pressure on Nyssa’s Francisco Miranda Saturday, Jan. 27 during the Bulldogs’ 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Francisco Miranda faces a double-team Saturday, Jan. 27, as he moves the ball toward the hoop during the Bulldogs’ 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Francisco Miranda, (10) moves the ball into the paint Saturday, Jan. 27 during the Bulldogs 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Demetrius Fuentes, (24) pivots toward the hoop Saturday, Jan. 17 during the Bulldogs 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 0-6 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Ike Walker (22) gets in the paint for a shot Saturday, Jan. 27, during the Bulldogs 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 06 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The Nyssa High School band plays during a lull in the action Saturday, Jan. 27, as the school celebrated senior night. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Riverside’s Riley Lantis (44) and Nyssa’s Francisco Miranda (10) leap for the ball Saturday, Jan. 27, during the Bulldog’s 56-47 loss to the Pirates. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 06 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Tony Gomeza (23) whizzes by Riverside’s Cooper Cemore Saturday, Jan. 27, during the Bulldogs 56-47 loss to Riverside. Nyssa is 4-14 overall and 06 in league play. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Ike Walker, (22), looks to pass the ball Saturday, Jan. 27, during the Bulldogs 56-47 loss to Riverside.(For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

