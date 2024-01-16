Vale basketball squads clinch wins on the road against Nyssa

NYSSA – The Vale Viking prep basketball teams swept Nyssa Saturday, Jan. 13, in league games at Nyssa High School.

The Vale boys varsity basketball team defeated Nyssa, 67-38, while the Vale girls beat the Nyssa girls 64-53 in Eastern Oregon League play.

The Vale boys improved to 3-0 in league while the Lady Viks’ are also 3-0. The Vale girls faced Baker, Tuesday, Jan. 16, and take on Riverside, Friday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at Vale High School.

The Vale boys will play Riverside, at home, Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The Nyssa girls (1-1) played Payette Tuesday, Jan. 16, and then take on Umatilla, Friday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at Nyssa High School.

The Nyssa boys (0-2) will play Umatilla at Nyssa High School, Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Nyssa’s Ambrie Draper (24) looks for an open player during a game against Vale, at Nyssa High School, Saturday, Jan. 13. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Elli Jacobs (11) pulls down a rebound during a league contest with Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Brynlee Hartley (1) moves the ball down court as Vale’s Kacie Jacobs (31) tries to stop her. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa and Vale players scramble for a loose ball during their game Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Bailey Blake (23) tosses a pass to a teammate during a game with Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale player Bella Johnson (13) tries to steal the ball from Nyssa’s Ambrie Draper (24) during their game Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa players watch through a tense moment during a basketball game against Vale, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Kesley Stepleton (25) puts the ball up for a two-point basket during a league contest with Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Elli Jacobs (11) trips but tries to regain her balance during a game against Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Bella Johnson (13) takes a shot at the basket during a league contest with Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Clarita Arizmendi (10) and Ambrie Draper (24) jockey for position for a rebound against Vale, during their game Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Diesel Johnson (14) fights for the ball against Nyssa’s Dylan Robbins (35) during their game Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Colten Stepleton (3) looks to take a shot at the basket against Nyssa in an Eastern Oregon League contest, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Tony Gomeza (23) looks down court during a game against Vale, Saturday, Jan. 13. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa and Vale players fight for the ball during an Eastern Oregon League basketball contest, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A Nyssa player passes the ball to a teammate during a game against Vale, Saturday, Jan. 13. ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Diesel Johnson (14) grabs for the ball on a rebound against Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Dylan Robbins,(35) takes a shot from under the basket against Vale, Saturday, Jan. 13. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Damick Eddy (5), looks for an open player to pass to during a game against Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Two Nyssa players surround a Vale player during their game, Saturday, Jan. 13. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Brooks Haueter (23) and Nyssa’s Dylan Robbins (35) fight for a rebound during their game Saturday, Jan. 13. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Brooks Haueter (23) powers toward the basket during a game against Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Diesel Johnson (14) takes a shot at the basket against Nyssa, Saturday, Jan. 13. ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

