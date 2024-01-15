Ontario administrators schedule meetings on plan for school closures and changes

ONTARIO – The Ontario School District announced a series of public meetings to discuss the closures of two rural elementary schools and a shift among other elementary schools.

The shift, dubbed by Superintendent Nikki Albisu as an “elementary reconfiguration,” consolidates all students in each grade in the same school. Three of the district’s five schools will be used, a change now anticipated at the start of the next school year. Cairo and Pioneer Elementary Schools will be mothballed.

The district has scheduled simultaneous meetings at all five of its elementary schools, which include Pioneer, Cairo, Aiken, May Roberts, and Alameda Elementary Schools, at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Other meetings scheduled:

•4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at Cairo and Pioneer Elementary Schools.

•7:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12 at May Roberts Elementary School.

•4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Aiken and Alameda Elementary Schools.

It is unclear if the district intends to stream the meetings online.

Taryn Smith, the district’s communications manager, did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the meetings.

According to the district’s Facebook post, administrators are “excited to provide” the community with “additional opportunities to learn” about the elementary reconfiguration plan.

“We will go over our proposed structure, answer your frequently asked questions,” the post noted, “and share our plans for the shift.”

