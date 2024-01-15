Nyssa district schedules meeting to update parents on migrant education program

NYSSA – The Nyssa School District migrant education program managers will meet with parents Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the district’s high school library to discuss the program’s progress.

According to a Facebook post, child care will be available for parents at the community meeting.

The migrant program is designed to give the children of migrant families a complete education despite their parents’ moves to take agricultural work. Those services, among others, include preschool, additional tutoring, and assistance for high school students moving on to college.

During a recent Nyssa School Board meeting, Matt Murray, the district’s federal programs director, told the board that over 200 students were enrolled in the program.

Murray said the meeting will be facilitated by the migrant parent officers and will be a combination of presentations and an open forum about the progress of the migrant program and what services are offered. Though a migrant recruiter will be in attendance, the meeting is open to active migrant parents only, according to Murray.

The district has been under investigation for two years over how it managed the program. The investigation found that 19 employees at the Nyssa School District had nearly 60 children improperly enrolled. Access to the program allowed them to get government services they otherwise would not have received. The Oregon Department of Education also identified 129 families with 277 children improperly enrolled for the past three years.

