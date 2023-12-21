Ontario boys basketball team back on the court

ONTARIO – After a two-game hiatus, the Ontario boys basketball team is back on the court and competing in a pair of tournaments over the holiday break.

The Ontario School District’s athletic director, Josh Mink, canceled games against Wieser and Nyssa to give Kevin Attila, Tigers’ head coach, and his team time to “meet and regroup” after tensions escalated between him and some of his players at the Columbia River Clash tournament Saturday, Dec. 9, at Umatilla High School. The team lost two out of three games in the tourney.

Mink did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taryn Smith, the Ontario School District’s public relations coordinator, said the tensions boiled down to “typical differences” regarding “coaching and playing time.”

Smith noted that no coaches or players were suspended or put on probation for the incident.

Peter Weber, executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association, said Monday, Dec. 18 that he did not receive a formal complaint.

“Our team and staff are taking this time to discuss what transpired and are taking this as an opportunity to learn and grow,” Smith said.

The 2-4 Tigers will face Kimberly High School Friday, Dec. 22, at a yet-to-be-determined time at the Treasure Valley Community College Tournament. The squad will travel Wednesday, Dec. 27, to face New Plymouth High School in the school’s tournament.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

