Sports scoreboard

Boys basketball
Friday, Dec.15
Adrian 47, Prairie City/Burnt River 45
Notus 75, Four Rivers 43
Powder Valley 51, Harper Charter 36
Parma 71, Vale 59
Saturday, Dec.16
Grant Union 82, Adrian 58
Four Rivers 65, Long Creek 48
Enterprise 56, Harper Charter 25
Jordan Valley 35, Rimrock 32
Vale 56, Payette 28
Girls basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Payette 46, Ontario 13
Vale 58, Nampa Christian 32
Friday, Dec. 15
Adrian 51, Prairie City/Burnt River 33
Four Rivers 41, Notus 30
Harper Charter 30, Powder Valley 19
Vale 44, La Grande 20
Saturday, Dec. 16
Enterprise 50, Harper Charter 30
Jordan Valley 46, Rimrock 33
Melba 72, Nyssa 60
Adrian 56, Grant Union, 16
Wrestling
Elgin Memorial Classic
Saturday, Dec. 16
Boys:
First: Enterprise
Second: La Grande
Third: Weiser
Fourth: Nyssa
Fifth: Elgin
Girls:
First: Nyssa
Second: Weiser
Third: Grant Union
Fourth: Four Rivers
Fifth: Elgin
Wiley Dobbs Invitational
Girls:
First: Canyon Ridge
Second: Jerome
Third: Kuna
Fourth: Vale
Fifth: Burley
Sixth: Baker
Seventh: Owyhee
Eighth: Boise
Ninth: Twin Falls
Tenth: Ontario
Boys:
Ontario and Vale finished 22nd and 24th out of 30 schools.
