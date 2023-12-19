Sports scoreboard

Boys basketball

Friday, Dec.15

Adrian 47, Prairie City/Burnt River 45

Notus 75, Four Rivers 43

Powder Valley 51, Harper Charter 36

Parma 71, Vale 59

Saturday, Dec.16

Grant Union 82, Adrian 58

Four Rivers 65, Long Creek 48

Enterprise 56, Harper Charter 25

Jordan Valley 35, Rimrock 32

Vale 56, Payette 28

Girls basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Payette 46, Ontario 13

Vale 58, Nampa Christian 32

Friday, Dec. 15

Adrian 51, Prairie City/Burnt River 33

Four Rivers 41, Notus 30

Harper Charter 30, Powder Valley 19

Vale 44, La Grande 20

Saturday, Dec. 16

Enterprise 50, Harper Charter 30

Jordan Valley 46, Rimrock 33

Melba 72, Nyssa 60

Adrian 56, Grant Union, 16

Wrestling

Elgin Memorial Classic

Saturday, Dec. 16

Boys:

First: Enterprise

Second: La Grande

Third: Weiser

Fourth: Nyssa

Fifth: Elgin

Girls:

First: Nyssa

Second: Weiser

Third: Grant Union

Fourth: Four Rivers

Fifth: Elgin

Wiley Dobbs Invitational

Girls:

First: Canyon Ridge

Second: Jerome

Third: Kuna

Fourth: Vale

Fifth: Burley

Sixth: Baker

Seventh: Owyhee

Eighth: Boise

Ninth: Twin Falls

Tenth: Ontario

Boys:

Ontario and Vale finished 22nd and 24th out of 30 schools.

