Winter Wonderland parade in Ontario set for Saturday

ONTARIO – A classic Ontario holiday activity is on deck this weekend.

Ontario’s Winter Wonderland Parade takes to the streets on Saturday, Dec. 2.

With horses, floats and marching bands playing Christmas tunes, the annual parade, which starts at 1 p.m., is a time-honored tradition that is part of a series of activities, such as the Frosty Fest and Breakfast with Santa, that kicks off the Christmas season every year in downtown Ontario.

The parade, hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, starts from Southwest Fourth Avenue at Alameda Drive and will proceed east to Oregon Avenue, then to First Avenue and loop to the Ontario Train Depot.

The parade theme is “Snowglobe,” an essay the chamber chose and written by the parade’s junior grand marshal, Abby Brown. She is a sixth grader at Alameda Elementary School, John Breidenbach, the chamber CEO said.

Longtime Ontario resident Sharon Wada will be the parade grand marshal. Wada is a past president of the chamber and was “instrumental” in organizing past holiday parades in Ontario, Breidenbach said.

Breidenbach said the parade would include marching bands from Ontario, Nyssa and Fruitland High Schools.

Those interested in being in the parade can contact the chamber at 541-889-8012, Breidenbach said. He said it is an excellent way for businesses to advertise.

Breidenbach pointed out that it’s “free marketing” for businesses as there is no charge for entry.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.