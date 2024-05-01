Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of May 1, 2024: Sheila Esplin

Sheila Esplin

Aug 24, 1949 – Apr 19, 2024

Sheila Esplin (Huffman) died unexpectedly due to a brain hemorrhage in Boise, Idaho on April 19,2024. She was 74 years old. Family and friends are deeply saddened by her sudden passing.

Sheila was born August 24, 1949 In Nyssa, Oregon. She graduated from Nyssa High School in 1967, then attended business school in Boise, Idaho. During this time she met Boyd Esplin, who became her husband and life-long partner. They were married April 12, 1969.

They began farming in 1970, working and raising a family for 35 years. In 2005, they sold the farm and “retired” to a small ranch where they continued to work, raise livestock and devote themselves to family.

Sheila loved to sew and spent countless hours making quilts, clothing, and other creations and organizing her substantial stock of fabric and supplies she had amassed over the years. She also enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, making crafts, reading and visiting family and friends. Sheila was a beautiful, caring and selfless person who’s smile and genuine kindness made this world a little bit brighter for those around her. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.

Sheila is survived by: Husband Boyd Esplin; Children Jon (Mandy) Esplin, Jodi (Larry) Hudelson; Grandchildren Alyssa (Bud) Spurgeon, Cassidy Huffman, Kaitlyn Esplin, Hailey Esplin, Reagan Esplin; Great-Grandchildren Noah Spurgeon, Gracelyn Spurgeon; Brother Kelly Huffman.

She is preceded in death by: Father Ray Huffman, Mother Thelma Huffman, Brother Forrest Huffman. Funeral services will be on Saturday May 11th, 2024 at 11 A.M. at the Nyssa Nazarene Church, 412 Good Ave, Nyssa, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to charity of choice.

