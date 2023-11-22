Ontario firefighters bring dog back to life at house fire on Oregon Street

ONTARIO – Ontario firefighters revived and brought a dog back to life at the scene of a house fire Monday, Nov. 20, on Oregon Street.

Clint Benson, chief of Ontario Fire and Rescue, said firefighters responded to a blaze at 774 N. Oregon St. a little after noon and found a dog named Diego, an 8-year-old Doberman, not breathing in a bedroom.

Firefighters also rescued another dog, an older Doberman named Diamond and a cat that were in the room with Diego.

Benson said the main part of the fire was in the northeast side of the home.

According to Benson, the owners, packing up to move, were not home at the time of the fire. He said the owners stepped out to run errands and left the animals loose inside and returned to find the home ablaze.

Benson said he found a stove burner left on, igniting wooden drawers on top of the stove.

Kyle Ervin, firefighter with Ontario Fire and Rescue, brought the dog back to life at the scene of the fire by giving it oxygen.

Treasure Valley Paramedics was on the scene and was “very helpful in caring for the animals,” Benson said.

Benson said the owners now live in Emmett with Diego and the other two animals.

Francisco Barrera with Treasure Valley Paramedics puts an oxygen mask on a cat Monday, Nov. 20, at the scene of a house fire on Oregon St. in Ontario. Firefighters found the dog, Diego, an 8-year-old Doberman, unresponsive in a bedroom inside the home. (Ontario Fire and Rescue photo)

Smoke filled a home that caught fire Monday, Nov. 20, as firefighters responded to the blaze that caught fire around noon. Firefighters brought a dog back to life that they found unresponsive in a bedroom in the home. (Ontario Fire and Rescue photo)

