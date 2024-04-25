Owens to host town hall with candidate running for Findley’s state Senate seat

VALE – State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will host a town hall meeting at the Vale Senior Center Saturday, April 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the candidate running for state Sen. Lynn Findley’s seat.

The Oregon secretary of state’s office barred Findley from running for reelection because of his excessive unexcused absences from the Senate during the 2023 session.

Powell Butte resident Mike McLane, a former state representative and Oregon House Republican leader running for Findley’s District 30 Senate seat, will join Owens. Robert Neuman and Douglas Muck are also vying for the seat.

Owens seeks another two-year term in his District 60 that includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Lake and Malheur counties and portions of Deschutes County. He is running uncontested.

Later Saturday at 5:30 p.m., the Malheur County Republican Central Committee will sponsor a candidate forum at the Vale Christian Church at 450 A Street. McLane, Neuman and Muck are scheduled there.

Additionally, candidates for the Malheur County Justice of the Peace ­– current Justice Margie Mahony and challenger John Paul Carey – are also slated to attend, along with Chris Russell, who is running for Malheur County assessor. Dave Ingram, the current assessor, is not running for another term.

Other local candidates scheduled to appear include incumbents Travis Johnson, Malheur County sheriff, and Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs. The sheriff’s election, though, will not be on the May ballot since only Johnson has filed for the position. Johnson will be on the November General Election ballot. Jacobs is running unopposed on the Republican ballot for the May election.

Owens and Findley will also give an update from the state at the start of the forum.

Tickets for dinner at the candidate forum are $26, available by calling Terry Reuck at 208-789-3057 or by emailing Cheryl Cruson at [email protected].

