BLM to take comments on rock pit

VALE – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is seeking the public’s input on expanding a rock pit by nearly 18 acres and developing six other pits to store materials the agency plans to use to repair about 150 miles of road.

The pit the agency wants to expand is less than a mile north of Beulah Reservoir, west and northwest of the Bendire Road and Beulah Road Junction, according to bureau documents.

Five of the pits, which would be from 20 to 40 acres, are slated within 30 miles of the north side of the Beulah Reservoir, according to the bureau’s documents. They would include Beal No. 1 and Skyline Road at 40 acres each, Taylors Reservoir at about 38 acres, South Munker at 33 acres and Lost Creek, 24 acres. Clover Creek is located 15 miles northwest of Westfall and a mile north of Rock Creek Reservoir and the bureau is looking to mine 38 acres of the area for rock.

The 30-day comment period ends Nov. 20. Comments can be submitted online or by email at [email protected].

For more information, contact Dustin Fowler, the project manager, at [email protected] or 541-473-6250.

News tip? Contact reporter Steven Mitchell at [email protected]

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.