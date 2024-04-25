Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of April 25, 2024

Notice of Budget Committee Meeting and Work Session

A public meeting of the Budget Committee for Vale School District #84, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, will be held at Vale Elementary School Boardroom, 403 E Street West, Vale, OR. The meeting will take place on May 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and the budget document. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 1, 2024 at the Vale Elementary School Office, 403 E Street West, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Members of the public will be provided with an opportunity to ask questions about and comment on the budget document. A Budget Committee Work Session will also take place on April 30, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Vale Elementary School Boardroom. This notice is also posted online at https://www.valesd.org.

Publish Date: April 24, 2024.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Juntura School District #12, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May 1st, 2024 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 7th, 2024. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 7th, 2024. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three-minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4833, or email to [email protected]. Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 1st, 2024. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 7th, 2024 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.malesd.org/districts/schools-we-serve/juntura

Published April 24, 2024.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Harper School District #66, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, will be held at Harper School District, 2987 Harper Westfall Rd., Harper, OR. The meeting will take place on May 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 8, 2024 at Harper School District #66, 2987 Harper Westfall Rd., Harper, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.harpersd.org/

Published April 24, 2024.

*****

City of Vale Interest Announcement

City Councilor Position

The City of Vale is accepting letters of interest for an upcoming vacant position (seat 4) for Vale City Council. The position is for an unexpired term lasting through December 2026. If you have resided within the City of Vale for the prior 12 months and have an interest in city government, please submit a letter of interest to the Vale City Manager by Friday May 31, 2024. For questions, please contact the City Manager at City Hall, 541-473-3133 ext. 5.

Publish Dates: April 17, April 24, and May 1, 2024.

*****

Public Notice

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Adrian Rural District to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 will be held at the Adrian Fire Department, 608 1st Street, Adrian, Oregon on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will receive and review a proposed budget. Copies of the proposed budget will be available.

Published April 17 and 24, 2024.

*****

Notice of Budget Hearing

A public meeting of the Pioneer NH Health District will be held on May 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Vale Seniors Community Center 100 Longfellow South, Vale, Oregon. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024 as approved by the Pioneer NH Health District Budget Committee. A copy of the budget may be inspected or obtained at 1060 D Street West Vale, OR 97918 between the hours of 9 a.m., and 4 p.m., or online at www.pnhvale.org. This budget is for an annual budget period. This budget was prepared on a basis of accounting that is the same as the preceding year. Contact Corey Crismon at 541-473-3131, extension 302 or email [email protected].

Published April 24, 2024.

*****

NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE

The following property will be sold by written bid by 9:00 a.m. MST on 5/1/2024

2018 Reitnouer Maxmixer Trailer 1RNF48A24JR043960

2020 Kenworth W900 1XKWD49X1LJ311073

To inquire about this item please call Bret Swenson at 801-624-864.

Transportation Alliance Bank 4185 Harrison Blvd Ogden, UT 84403

Publish Dates: April 24 and May 1, 2024.

*****

*****

*****

