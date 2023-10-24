Local prep volleyball squads hit the hardwood for state playoff action

COQUILLE – The Vale varsity volleyball squad will open postseason play against Coquille, at Coquille High School, Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Lady Viks’ emerged as the second seed out of the Eastern Oregon League after district action in Burns, Oct. 21. Burns (25-5) claimed the top seed – and a second-round home playoff game – while Nyssa finished with the third seed.

Nyssa (11-18) plays Warrington (16-7) in first round state volleyball playoff action at Warrington High School, Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner of the Nyssa-Warrington contest will play Burns, in Burns, Saturday, Oct. 28 in a second-round state volleyball match.

The winner of the Vale-Coquille contest will play Sisters (21-2) at Sisters High School, Saturday, Oct. 28, in a second-round state playoff match.

Vale finished the season and district play with a 15-9 overall record.

Local fans can watch the Vale-Coquille match by going online to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sr8d_fAmW_M

In Class 1A first-round state volleyball action, Adrian (18-8) plays Central Christian (14-11) at Adrian High School, Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

Jordan Valley (12-8) will play Lost River (17-5) at Lost River High School at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Wednesday, Oct. 25, in a first-round volleyball match.

