Sports scoreboard

Volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Nyssa 3, Ontario 0
Vale 3, Baker 0
Thursday, Oct. 12
Pendleton 3, Ontario 0
Friday, Oct. 13
McLoughlin 3, Nyssa 1
Vale 3, McLoughlin 0
Adrian 3, Huntington 0
Saturday, Oct.14
Nyssa 3, Umatilla 0
Nyssa 3, Riverside 0
Vale 3, Umatilla 0
Vale, 3 Riverside 0
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 12
Bugtown Invite, Fairview Golf Course – Caldwell, Idaho
Boys:
First – Bishop Kelly
Second – Twin Falls
Third – Owyhee
Fourth – Kuna
Fifth – Canyon Ridge
Sixth – Middleton
Seventh – Columbia
Eighth – Caldwell
Ninth – Melba
Tenth – Skyview
Eleventh – Vale
Twelfth – Borah
Thirteenth – Homedale
Fourteenth – Ontario
Girls:
First – Twin Falls
Second – Owyhee
Third – Borah
Fourth – Kuna
Fifth – Bishop Kelly
Sixth – Skyview
Seventh – Middleton
Eighth – Canyon Ridge
Ninth – Melba
Tenth – Vale
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Nyssa 8, Irrigon 0
Pendleton 3, Ontario 2
Saturday, Oct. 14
Four Rivers 1, Irrigon 1
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Ontario 7, Pendleton/Weston-McEwen 1
Saturday, Oct. 14
Four Rivers 8, Irrigon 0
Football
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Pine Eagle 32, Jordan Valley 18
Thursday, Oct. 12
Pendleton/Nixyaawii 47, Ontario 7
Friday, Oct. 13
Nyssa 56, McLoughlin 8
Vale 59, Umatilla 0
Harper Charter 38, Wallowa 18
Imbler 46, Adrian 22
NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].
SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.