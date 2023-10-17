Sports scoreboard

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Nyssa 3, Ontario 0

Vale 3, Baker 0

Thursday, Oct. 12

Pendleton 3, Ontario 0

Friday, Oct. 13

McLoughlin 3, Nyssa 1

Vale 3, McLoughlin 0

Adrian 3, Huntington 0

Saturday, Oct.14

Nyssa 3, Umatilla 0

Nyssa 3, Riverside 0

Vale 3, Umatilla 0

Vale, 3 Riverside 0

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 12

Bugtown Invite, Fairview Golf Course – Caldwell, Idaho

Boys:

First – Bishop Kelly

Second – Twin Falls

Third – Owyhee

Fourth – Kuna

Fifth – Canyon Ridge

Sixth – Middleton

Seventh – Columbia

Eighth – Caldwell

Ninth – Melba

Tenth – Skyview

Eleventh – Vale

Twelfth – Borah

Thirteenth – Homedale

Fourteenth – Ontario

Girls:

First – Twin Falls

Second – Owyhee

Third – Borah

Fourth – Kuna

Fifth – Bishop Kelly

Sixth – Skyview

Seventh – Middleton

Eighth – Canyon Ridge

Ninth – Melba

Tenth – Vale

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Nyssa 8, Irrigon 0

Pendleton 3, Ontario 2

Saturday, Oct. 14

Four Rivers 1, Irrigon 1

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Ontario 7, Pendleton/Weston-McEwen 1

Saturday, Oct. 14

Four Rivers 8, Irrigon 0

Football

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Pine Eagle 32, Jordan Valley 18

Thursday, Oct. 12

Pendleton/Nixyaawii 47, Ontario 7

Friday, Oct. 13

Nyssa 56, McLoughlin 8

Vale 59, Umatilla 0

Harper Charter 38, Wallowa 18

Imbler 46, Adrian 22

