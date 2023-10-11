UPDATED: Ontario woman found dead in car, ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought

UPDATE 11 a.m. Wednesday – District attorney says suspicious circumstances at home triggered concern.

ONTARIO – Local police and the FBI are investigating the death of a 24-year-old Ontario woman as possible homicide after she was found dead in her car in downtown Ontario on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to a press release from Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe, police found the body of Daniela Perez after she was reported missing at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police used the subscription-based On-Star communications system to find her vehicle around 7 p.m., Goldthorpe said.

Perez’s car was found in an Ontario School District parking lot. The discovery of Perez triggered a county-wide search for an unidentified man.

A still shot of a “priority person of interest” in the death of an Ontario woman. (Malheur County District Attorney)

The district attorney’s office and local law enforcement ask the media and the public in their assistance in identifying and locating the individual.

The FBI’s Portland office early Wednesday posted photos on its social media account on X, formerly Twitter. The post said the man being sought was considered “armed and dangerous” and seen at Love’s Truck Stop and Natural Food Market on Tuesday.

Goldthorpe said Wednesday, Oct. 11, that “suspicious circumstances” at the woman’s house, and the inability of the family to contact her, triggered a missing person’s report.

Goldthorpe said if a resident encounters the unidentified man they should be careful and call police.

“Our belief is he is dangerous,” said Goldthorpe.

Goldthorpe said the man is “not local.”

“He’s not from here but has been here a few weeks,” said Goldthorpe.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

