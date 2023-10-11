Coming up: Crime talk, children’s concert on calendar in Malheur County

ALARMS: Red Cross volunteers in conjunction with the Ontario Fire & Rescue Department are visiting neighborhoods in the city Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. to install free smoke alarms or replace batteries in the devices in an effort to help families to create a home fire escape plan.

The effort is part of the Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” program. Interested residents can contact Charlotte at the Ontario Fire and Rescue Department at 541-881-3216 to participate in the program.

CRIME: Author and Ontario native Patrick Gallagher will speak at the Malheur Country Historical Society meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12, and will also meet with the Vale Book Club that evening.

Gallagher’s book “Til Death Do Us…” focuses on an infamous murder case in Malheur County in 1946. The author is an entrepreneur whose first book grew out of a family link to the case – his grandfather was the defense attorney for Gladys Lincoln Broadhurst, who was convicted in the death of her sixth husband, Dr. Willis Broadhurst. After inheriting a box of love letters between the couple, Gallagher felt compelled to explore the story of this woman, her serial marriages, and the murder.

The historical society meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Vale Senior Center, with lunch available for purchase. The book club will join with the PEO Book Group for a 7 p.m. book discussion at the home of Carol Spears, Vale.

SYMPHONY: The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony presents a Children’s Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Conducted by Denise Rasmussen, the concerts will feature Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals.” Admission is $10 for adults and free for students.

SHOTS: The Malheur County Health Department is offering flu shots and Covid vaccines at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Friday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. As long as supplies last, $25 grocery cards will be given away. New Covid vaccine boosters are approved for anyone age 6 months and older who hasn’t had a dose in the past two months. For information: 541-889-7279.

SUPPER: The annual Harper Ladies Club Hunters’ Supper is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2987 Westfall Road, Harper. The cost is $15 for the large plate, $8 small plate, or $50 family of five. The menu includes turkey, tri tip, stuffing, potatoes, green beans, rolls, and pie.

CASINO: The Ontario Elks Lodge will hold a Casino Night starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 to raise money for the nonprofit R&R Center for Kids. There will be an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

MEETINGS

Thursday, Oct. 12

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale. On the agenda: manager’s report, water report, other district business.

Sunday, Oct. 15

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 96, 436 Main St. N.

