Vale downs Crane, 3-2, in non-league volleyball match

VALE – It took five games but Vale defeated Crane, 3-2, Tuesday, September 26, in a non-league volleyball match at Vale High School.

“It was a great night for volleyball,” said Vale coach Shannon Steele.

The win improves the Lady Viks’ overall record to 9-5. The Vikings are 4-1 in Eastern Oregon League play.

Halle Peterson and McKenna Justus both ended the night with three ace serves while Elise Seals recorded 28 digs for Vale.

“I always love playing teams that are competitive and play consistent, fundamental volleyball. Crane is beyond a class act and they are an exceptional group of athletes,” said Steele.

Steele said the Lady Viks’ received big offensive games from Kesley Stepleton and Brogan Payne.

“Emma Tucker came off the bench and served extremely well,” said Steele.

Vale next plays Weiser Monday, Oct. 2, in Weiser in a non-league match.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.