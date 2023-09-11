Sports scoreboard

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 5

McCall 3, Ontario 0

Thursday, Sept. 7

Adrian 3, Jordan Valley 0

Vale 3, New Plymouth 0

Friday, Sept. 8

Ambrose 3, Adrian 1

Saturday, Sept. 9

Trinity Lutheran 2, Adrian 0

Adrian 2, La Pine 0

Jordan Valley 2, Bonanza 1

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Ontario 7, Fruitland 0

McLoughlin 8, Nyssa 0

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Nyssa 2, Weiser 1

Thursday, Sept. 7

Ambrose 4, Four Rivers 1

Saturday, Sept. 9

McLoughlin 8, Four Rivers 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Four Rivers 8, Grant Union 0

McLoughlin 9, Nyssa 5

Saturday, Sept. 9

Four Rivers 6, McLoughlin 4

Ontario 8, Weiser 0

Nyssa 6, Grant Union 0

Football

Friday, Sept. 8

Adrian 60, Idaho City 14

Harper Charter 37, South Wasco County 26

Ontario 75, McLoughlin 0

Vale 45, New Plymouth 12

Saturday, Sept. 9

Rainier 39, Nyssa 12

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.