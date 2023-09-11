Sports scoreboard

Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 5
McCall 3, Ontario 0
Thursday, Sept. 7
Adrian 3, Jordan Valley 0
Vale 3, New Plymouth 0
Friday, Sept. 8
Ambrose 3, Adrian 1
Saturday, Sept. 9
Trinity Lutheran 2, Adrian 0
Adrian 2, La Pine 0
Jordan Valley 2, Bonanza 1
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Ontario 7, Fruitland 0
McLoughlin 8, Nyssa 0
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Nyssa 2, Weiser 1
Thursday, Sept. 7
Ambrose 4, Four Rivers 1
Saturday, Sept. 9
McLoughlin 8, Four Rivers 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Four Rivers 8, Grant Union 0
McLoughlin 9, Nyssa 5
Saturday, Sept. 9
Four Rivers 6, McLoughlin 4
Ontario 8, Weiser 0
Nyssa 6, Grant Union 0
Football
Friday, Sept. 8
Adrian 60, Idaho City 14
Harper Charter 37, South Wasco County 26
Ontario 75, McLoughlin 0
Vale 45, New Plymouth 12
Saturday, Sept. 9
Rainier 39, Nyssa 12
