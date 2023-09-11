Arock student’s melon artwork picked for ag calendar

An Arock third grader’s artwork has been selected to be featured in agriculture 2023-24 calendar.

Jocelyn McConnell, a W.W. Jones Elementary School student, was one of nearly 2,000 students from kindergarten through sixth grader who submitted artwork to be in the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation calendar, according to a foundation press release.

McConnell’s watermelon drawing was among 13 the nonprofit chose and will be featured for the month of July page. She was awarded $50.

Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom helps teachers educate students about ag, the environment and natural resources, according to the press release.

McConnell said her artwork depicted a watermelon “because some farms in Oregon grow them and many people enjoy eating them in the summer.”

McConnell’s work is on Oregon Agriculture’s website at oregonaitc.org. Calendars are free for teachers but others can buy them for $4 online.

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.