Nyssa News: Senior center gets super social, Thunderegg Days returns

There’s a new event starting in July at the Nyssa Senior Citizens and Community Center: Thursday social evening.

It starts at 6 p.m. with an offering of arts and crafts, cards and games including pool, Pinochle, cribbage, or Scrabble. Craft time is also included. Bring your own project to work on or use supplies from the craft closet.

The coffee pot will be on, so come on down to the center and join in the fun.

The center will be holding a yard and bake sale July 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are lots of new things in the yard sale room including summer clothes. Contributions to the bake sale are always appreciated. The center is located at 316 Good Ave.

The Hawaiian dinner held last month was a big success with 40 people enjoying the meal and games. July regular events at the center include Tuesday blood pressure clinic which is open to all. Tuesday and Thursday there is bingo at 10 a.m., lunch at noon and stretch exercises at 12:50 p.m.

• The event of the month occurs July 6-8 at Nyssa’s South Park – yes, it’s time for Thunderegg Days! The Nyssa Chamber has a full slate of events each day as well as food, rock and merchandise vendors.

Everything kicks off on Thursday with opening ceremonies at noon. The Nyssa Library will hold Reading Rocks all three days starting at 1 p.m., and there will be music each evening. Friday evening is family movie night and Saturday evening the event closes with fireworks.

Many events take place on Saturday including the Thunder in the Streets Car Show, 3 on 3 Basketball Tourney, a rock tour and the Thunder Run.

The rock tour leaves at 7 a.m. for a guided trip to Succor Creek. The cost is $10 per vehicle. Participants should meet at the Chamber tent, bring water, sunscreen, wear a hat and sturdy boots or shoes.

This year marks the return of the Thunder Run, a fundraiser for Nyssa High School’s cross country team. The cost is $20 per person or $60 for a group of 4. Registration forms are at M&W in Nyssa or the Chamber office. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Saturday with the first 50 registrations receiving a T-shirt.

The car show on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration from 8-10 a.m.

Also on Saturday, the basketball tournament starts at 8 a.m. Get your team together quickly as registration closes on July 6. The cost is $25 per team. Call the chamber at 541-372-3091 to register or print the form from the Chamber’s Facebook page.

For more information on all the events and to see which musicians will perform, check the Chamber’s Facebook page or call the office at 541-372-3091.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

