Big day in Vale for the Fourth – runs, car show, parade, rodeo and more

Here’s the schedule for events in Vale.
WEATHER: The National Weather Service forecasts the high in Vale to be 89 on Tuesday. Remember: Water, sunscreen, and care for your animals.
TUESDAY, July 4, 2023
Lions Club Breakfast – Wadleigh Park
7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Vale Independence Run – Vale City Pool
8:30 a.m.- 1 mile, 5K, 10K
Show and Shine Car Show – Wadleigh Park
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Oregon Trail Days – Wadleigh Park, Vale
10 a.m – 6 p.m. – Vendors in the park
Noon – 4 p.m. – Entertainment, activities
Quilt Show – Vale Senior Center – displays, raffle, fabric swap
10 a.m – 4 p.m.
Vale Fourth of July Parade – downtown Vale
4:30 p.m. – Line up at Vale High School
5 p.m. – Parade
Vale City Pool
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Open swim
Rinehart Stone House Museum – 255 Main St. S., Vale
9 a.m – noon
12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
7 p.m. – Pre-rodeo events
8 p.m. – Grand entry, rodeo – Pink Night (Tickets: 5-under, free; 6-12 $8, 13 and up $12)
