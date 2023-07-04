Big day in Vale for the Fourth – runs, car show, parade, rodeo and more

Here’s the schedule for events in Vale.

WEATHER: The National Weather Service forecasts the high in Vale to be 89 on Tuesday. Remember: Water, sunscreen, and care for your animals.

TUESDAY, July 4, 2023

Lions Club Breakfast – Wadleigh Park

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vale Independence Run – Vale City Pool

8:30 a.m.- 1 mile, 5K, 10K

Show and Shine Car Show – Wadleigh Park

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Oregon Trail Days – Wadleigh Park, Vale

10 a.m – 6 p.m. – Vendors in the park

Noon – 4 p.m. – Entertainment, activities

Quilt Show – Vale Senior Center – displays, raffle, fabric swap

10 a.m – 4 p.m.

Vale Fourth of July Parade – downtown Vale

4:30 p.m. – Line up at Vale High School

5 p.m. – Parade

Vale City Pool

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Open swim

Rinehart Stone House Museum – 255 Main St. S., Vale

9 a.m – noon

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Vale 4th of July Rodeo

7 p.m. – Pre-rodeo events

8 p.m. – Grand entry, rodeo – Pink Night (Tickets: 5-under, free; 6-12 $8, 13 and up $12)

