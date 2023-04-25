Bulldogs sweep team scores at Don Walker Invitational track meet

NYSSA – The Bulldogs claimed top spots in both girls and boys team standings at the Don Walker Invitational track meet Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School.
The Nyssa girls track team clinched first place with 129 team points. Crane was second in girls team standings with 97.5 points while Burns was third with 92 points. The Ontario girls team finished fourth with 64 points while Adrian was fifth with 55 points. Vale claimed sixth place with 54 team points. Four Rivers Community School claimed eighth place with 35 points. Jordan Valley was 10th with 16 team points.
On the boys side, Nyssa finished first with 137 team points while Burns was second with 82 points. Ontario notched fifth place with 67 points while Adrian was sixth with 63.5 team points and Vale finished seventh with 57 points. Harper ended the day with 10th place at 20 points.
The Four Rivers Community School finished 13th with 3 points.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.