Bulldogs sweep team scores at Don Walker Invitational track meet

NYSSA – The Bulldogs claimed top spots in both girls and boys team standings at the Don Walker Invitational track meet Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School.

The Nyssa girls track team clinched first place with 129 team points. Crane was second in girls team standings with 97.5 points while Burns was third with 92 points. The Ontario girls team finished fourth with 64 points while Adrian was fifth with 55 points. Vale claimed sixth place with 54 team points. Four Rivers Community School claimed eighth place with 35 points. Jordan Valley was 10th with 16 team points.

On the boys side, Nyssa finished first with 137 team points while Burns was second with 82 points. Ontario notched fifth place with 67 points while Adrian was sixth with 63.5 team points and Vale finished seventh with 57 points. Harper ended the day with 10th place at 20 points.

The Four Rivers Community School finished 13th with 3 points.

Ontario’s Lynda Trejo competes at the Don Walker Invitational track meet Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Jesly Meza Aviles and Isabelle Higgins exchange the baton in a relay race at the Don Walker Invitational track meet, Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Matteo Walker and Ethan Hendrickson stay focused on their relay race during the Don Walker Invitational track meet Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Davis Goldthorpe and Jose DeLeon Jr. compete at the Don Walker Invitational track meet at Nyssa High School, Friday, April 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Anthony Arizmendi and Diego Arceo trade the baton during a relay race at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School, Friday, April 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Jessica Trinidad-Teran and Aislin Carrasco compete in the girls varsity 800 meter race at the Don Walker Invitational track meet Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian junior Presley Speelmon sprints toward the finish line in the girls 800 race at the Don Walker Invitational track meet. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Derek Faulconer, a sophomore, tries to stay ahead of the competition during a race at the Don Walker Invitational track meet. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Keegan Johnston, a freshman, competes in the boys 800 meter race at the Don Walker Invitational track meet. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Track teams from around the region competed in the Don Walker Invitational track meet at Nyssa High School, Friday, April 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A Nyssa athlete aims high in the pole vault event at the Don Walker Invitational Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Vale’s Kase Schaffeld tosses the shot put at the Don Walker Invitational track meet Friday, April 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An Adrian High School athlete lands in the sand in the long jump event during the Don Walker Invitational track meet at Nyssa High School, Friday, April 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Prep athletes jockey for position during a race at the Don Walker Invitational track meet at Nyssa High School, Friday, April 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Cold temps at the Don Walker Invitational track meet in Nyssa, Friday, April 21, did not dim the red-hot competition between prep teams. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Nyssa girls track team claimed top honors at the Don Walker Invitational track meet Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A Nyssa athlete clears the bar high jump during the Don Walker Invitational track meet Friday, April 21, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

