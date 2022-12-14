Nyssa Elementary School second-grader Jaxon Anderson gets into the Christmas spirit during a concert Thursday, Dec. 8. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)
Schools

Nyssa Elementary School students deliver Christmas cheer at concert

PHOTOS: Nyssa Elementary School presented its annual Christmas concert at the high school Thursday, Dec. 8 . . .

