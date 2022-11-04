Vale’s Owen Crane wraps his arms around the legs of Burns runner Hunter Kemper (43) to pull him down during the game Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)
Vale’s defeat of Burns sets up first-round prep football playoff game Saturday

The Vale Vikings claimed the Eastern Oregon League championship last week and will take on Siuslaw Saturday afternoon . . .

