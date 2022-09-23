Vale's Brooks Haueter (11) tries to dodge away from Baker tacklers during their game Friday, Sept. 16. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL) Schools Baker proves to be too much for Vikings on Homecoming night by Pat Caldwell on September 23, 2022 Pat Caldwell Author More in Schools: NYSSA NEWS: Carnival fun set for Friday September 23, 2022 Vale High School celebrates homecoming event September 21, 2022 Melba collars Bulldogs in nonleague prep football game Friday night in Nyssa September 20, 2022 The Bulldogs controlled the first half to help post the 33-14 nonleague football victory Friday, Sept. 16 . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers. Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access. Already a subscriber? Login here.