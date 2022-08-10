Finding a way to belong: New Vale High School principal credits influence of middle school teacher as key to his success

VALE – The moment a person’s life trajectory changes often occurs nearly unnoticed, barely a whisper across the span of years.For Lucas Tackman, the new Vale High School principal, the shift in his life occurred after a tough time in Burns during elementary school and revolved around a middle school teacher and a Hannah Montana wig.“In elementary school my friends and I spent a lot of time at the skate park. I . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.