The Winter Wonderland Parade, a mainstay of the holidays in Malheur County, returned on Saturday, Dec. 4, and fans were ready for it. Who you see that you know?

Kids along Southwest Fourth Avenue react as Santa comes by during the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

ONTARIO - They brought parkas, mittens, blankets and more to keep warm during the Winter Wonderland Parade in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Most braved the sidewalk. Others watched through windshields - with car heaters running.

No matter the vantage point, everyone seemed to have fun as the 45-minute long parade worked its way west along Southwest Fourth Avenue to end in downtown.

Fans bundled up along Southwest Fourth Avenue to endure freezing weather and take in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

No parade is complete without the scramble for candy as these kids round up goodies at the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

