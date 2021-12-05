PHOTO GALLERY

High school bands, rodeo queens, dogs and Santa were among the entries in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Ontario. The parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sophomore Paige Eidson, a member of Ontario High School's FFA club, greets spectators as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

ONTARIO - The smiles stretched for blocks along Southwest Fourth Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4, as the annual Winter Wonderland Parade unfolded.

The parade, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, took the road despite a temperature hovering around freezing and a fog adding a gauzy feel to the event.

But participants marched, sang, danced and even barked along the route. And they had plenty of spectators along the sidewalk. Many were bundled up well against the cold. Others opted to watch through the windshields of their rigs.

And there was no mistaking the draw for most of the kids along the route - abundant candy tossed by the handful and, finally, Santa Claus.

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Charlotte Fugate, parade grand marshal, and her husband Gary ride in the Winter Wonderland Parade as it works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Dogs got to ride on the float from Ontario's Petsense as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Dogs got to ride on the float from Ontario's Petsense as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ) The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The band from New Plymouth entertains as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Entrants from the Western Idaho Model T Club joined in the Winter Wonderland Parade as it works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

A member of the Western Idaho Model T Club and her co-pilot participate in the Winter Wonderland Parade as it works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Cheerleaders from New Plymouth, Idaho, entertain as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Ontario High School band members entertain as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Ontario High School band entertains as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The entry from Valley Family Health participates in the Winter Wonderland Parade as it works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The entry from Valley Family Health participates in the Winter Wonderland Parade as it works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The marching band from Payette, Idaho, participates in the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The band from Payette, Idaho, participates in the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Santa greets spectators as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Grinch growls his way along as the Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The Winter Wonderland Parade works its way down Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Saturday, Dec. 4. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

