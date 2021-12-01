MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The annual Winter Wonderland Parade will kick off the holiday season Saturday at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the annual Holiday Bazaar at the Malheur County Fairgrounds is just around the corner and Four Rivers Cultural Center will showcase its Christmas Spirit & Light Show Friday.

The Winter Wonderland Parade will fill the streets of Ontario with holiday cheek Saturday at 1 p.m. (The Enterprise/FILE)

ONTARIO – The Winter Wonderland Parade is back.

The popular annual event will kick off Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. in Ontario after a one-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic.

The parade is sponsored by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited to bring the parade back,” said John Breidenbach, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.

Charlotte Fugate, a longtime local resident and president of Revitalize Ontario, is the parade grand marshal.

Revitalize Ontario is a nonprofit group that aims to spark development and to promote Ontario through cultural and historic preservation. The organization’s focus is to rejuvenate the city’s downtown core.

Fugate is also a former Ontario City Councilor and the former executive director of Four Rivers Cultural Center.

She said she was surprised to be named “but I feel very honored.”

The event will showcase floats, candy, horses, the Winter Wonderland queen and court, and other assorted entertainment along with an appearance by St. Nick.

The parade will travel Southwest Fourth Avenue, turn onto South Oregon Street and conclude at the Ontario Train Depot.

Breidenbach said last week he had 40 entries for the parade and was hoping to reach 70 by Saturday. He said people can sign up to enter the parade up to the close of business on Thursday.

“I am excited for the holiday season to get here and hopefully people will shop local and support our community,” said Breidenbach.

Friday, the traditional Breakfast with Santa event will be at the Elks Lodge at 20 S.W. 3rd St. in Ontario.

The event begins at 6:45 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children, said Breidenbach.

There will be plenty of holiday shopping opportunities at the Malheur County Fairgrounds Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11 at the annual Holiday Bazaar.

The bazaar opens both weekends on Friday at 11 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Saturday times for the Holiday Bazaar are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 70 vendors will be on hand at the fairgrounds Commercial Building and Girvin Hall. Residents can also get a photo with Santa for $5 both Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, the annual Christmas Spirit & Light Show will kick off at Four Rivers Cultural Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will include Christmas Carolers, a Reader’s Theater performance, photo-ops with Santa, a live band and activities for youth.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

