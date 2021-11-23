MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Michael Iwai will take over the position in March after he retires from the Oregon State Police. Iwai will replace former police chief Steve Romero who resigned in October.

Ontario City Manager Adam Brown announced Tuesday Ontario will hire Michael Iwai of Salem, as its new police chief. (The Enterprise/File).

ONTARIO – The city has a new police chief.

Michael Iwai of Salem will step into the city’s top cop slot in March, said Adam Brown, Ontario City manager y.

“We are thrilled. He is a really impressive individual,” Brown said Tuesday.

Iwai is currently a lieutenant with the Salem patrol office of the Oregon State Police. Brown said Iwai will retire from the agency in February. Brown said the city made its offer – and Iwai accepted the job – Monday.

“We really think he is a great fit and will hit the ground running,” said Brown.

Iwai will replace former police chief Steven Romero, who resigned in October after about two years on the job.

Brown said the city interviewed four candidates for the position.

Brown said interested candidates hailed from places as far away as Alaska, Connecticut, Nebraska, Miami and as close to home as Hermiston.

Brown said Iwai’s salary will be $107,000 a year.

