The city made the announcement Wednesday. Steve Romero served as the chief of police for a little over two years.

ONTARIO – Ontario Police Chief Steve Romero will step down from his post in October, according to an announcement by the city Wednesday.

The city disclosed the move on its Facebook page, offering few details other than Romero will leave to “pursue new professional opportunities.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the service Chief Romero has provided to our community and the passion and professionalism he brought with him, and we wish him success in all his future endeavors,” the city statement said.

Romero – who stepped into the city police top slot just over two years ago - said in the city statement it had “been an honor and privilege to serve the Ontario community the last 26 months in the role of chief of police.”

“My family and I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and memories that this community and city has provided us,” Romero said.

Romero was previously a lieutenant at the Hawthorne Police Department in California where he worked since 1993. Before that, he worked for the Los Angeles Police Department from 1989 to 1993.

Romero is the third city official to either leave or announce their intention to depart during the past six months.

Ontario Municipal Airport Manager Erik Hartley resigned in early August while city assistant manager Peter Hall is also expected to depart soon.

Adam Brown, Ontario city manager, said Wednesday that Romero approached him “about a week ago.”

“He let me know he was looking at other opportunities,” said Brown.

Brown said he also informed city councilors.

“Some of them were sorry to see him go,” said Brown.

Brown said the city search for a new chief could be difficult.

“I think it will be hard to find someone with his background that can make a difference in our community. We have some challenges that are not typical of a small community,” said Brown.

Calls to Romero seeking comment were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

