The annual Vale 4th of July Parade on Sunday drew plenty of entrants and a big crowd. Water fights seemed to be the unofficial theme.

Students on a truck in the parade soak their classmate with water guns at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Families and friends lined up all across B Street to watch and participate in the annual Vale 4th of July Parade Sunday. Local businesses, school groups, equestrians, officials, rodeo participants and more traveled the route from Vale High School to the rodeo grounds. Parade participants threw candy, Popsicles, water bottles and other goodies along the way. Many came armed with water guns and balloons to counter the 100-degree heat.

A man on a festive old firetruck tosses a handful of Swedish Fish to the crowd at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

2020/2021 Vale Rodeo Queen Tara Ryan waves to the crowd at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A girl tosses lollipops and tootsie rolls out to the eager crowd at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Onlookers are treated to a blast of water from one of the trucks at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

The Vale FFA tosses out some much-appreciated popsicles during the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Not even county officials could escape the water squirts from the crowd at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Local children cool off with a homemade slip 'n slide at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A young boy leans out of a school bus in the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A red-white-and-blue-clad lad collects candy from the soaked pavement at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

One float was rolling out onions from a local onion farm at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Parade members retaliate with water guns after a man dumped a bucket of water on them at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

As the ambulances and firetrucks whir past, kids plug their ears to drown out the sirens at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

