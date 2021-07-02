VALE RODEO

The Vale 4th of July Rodeo made a grand return after a year off due to Covid. Cowboys and Cowgirls of all ages competed in various events and geared up for the exciting weekend to come.

Lightning strikes in the backdrop of the Shamrock Arena during the first night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

VALE - The 106th running of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo got off under cloudy skies, nearby lightening and a crowd eager for action on Thursday, July 1.

The rodeo continues nightly through Monday. The big Vale Fourth of July Parade is scheduled for Sunday evening and Oregon Trail Days runs at Wadleigh Park on Sunday.

Watch the Enterprise for full coverage of the events.

A girl falls off her sheep at the mutton bustin' event on the opening night of the 2021 Vale Fourth of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A cowboy gives it his all in the saddle bronc riding competition at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A cowboy talks to his young steer rider at the opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Tia Hill, left, and her daughter Westlynn enjoy the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1, with Josh Shippy. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

The older group of kids races toward the pigs at the pig scramble on the opening day of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

McCarter Corder, 10, and her peers watch as free frisbees thrown by the cowgirls in the arena fly into the stands on the opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A young cowboy goes for rodeo glory during the first night of steer riding on the first night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A young rider holds on tightly during the Mutton Bustin’ competition. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/ The Enterprise)

Cowboy Sterling Cook waits in the contestant staging area before his saddle bronc ride. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Attendees react in awe to Cooper Clemens' bareback riding skills. Clemens scored 81 points by the end of his ride, earning him the first place spot. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

The Willowcreek Warriors of Vale's Willowcreek Elementary sign the National Anthem on the first day of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

One of the Willowcreek Elementary students and her aunt stand at the railing of the stands during the opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A bull rider comes out the chute as fellow cowboys watch him compete in the final event of the first night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A boy lurches for a piglet at the pig scramble on the opening day of the 2021 Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A calf roping cowboy finishes strong as rain falls on the first night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Cowboys Matt Shannon (left) and Clancy Glenn share a laugh while they warm up for the saddle bronc riding event at the 2021 Vale Fourth of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

Cousins Eli and Axel sport their medals from the mutton bustin' event. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Kids at the pig scramble race for one of the few remaining pigs at the 2021 Vale Fourth of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Cowboy Sterling Cook wraps up his arm before competing in the bareback riding event at the 2021 Vale Fourth of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

A cowboy holds on tight during the bareback riding event at the 2021 Vale Fourth of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Connie and Gail Bateman, this year's grand marshals, stand for applause on the opening night of the 2021 Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

A girl in the younger age group catches a pig at the pig scramble at the 2021 Vale Fourth of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise)

Cowboys Joe Wahl (left), Levi Walters and Jace Catlin rest up in the contestant staging area at the first night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Thursday, July 1. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise)

