MALHEUR COUNTY CRIME

ONTARIO – Two Ontario residents face multiple charges after police called to a local motel discovered an infant with physical injuries who subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine exposure.

According to a press release from the Ontario Police Department, officers arrested Jose Montes Diaz, 24 and Marisa Solis Pizano, 26. They are charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance and first-degree criminal mistreatment – all felonies.

Police and emergency medical responders went to Ontario’s Motel 6 about 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, after receiving a report that an infant there was having trouble breathing.

The release said “responding officers and medical personnel immediately noticed that the infant was suffering from multiple visible physical injuries and transported the infant to a local hospital.”

A medical examination showed the child exhibited signs of neglect, police said, and a forensic medical evaluation indicated “the presence of methamphetamine exposure/ingestion in the infant.”

Diaz and Pizano told police the infant was recently in the care of another person and had just been returned to them.

“Further investigation revealed conflicting information, indicating that the infant had sustained the injuries from a fall,” the release said.

Diaz and Pizano are lodged in the Malheur County Jail, and are scheduled to enter a plea Feb. 3 in Malheur County Circuit Court.

