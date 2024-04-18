Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of April 18, 2024

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Jordan Valley School District #3, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, will be held at Jordan Valley School District #3, 604 Oregon, Jordan Valley, Oregon 97910. The meeting will take place on May 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 9, 2024 at Jordan Valley School District #3, 604 Oregon, Jordan Valley, Oregon between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.jordanvalley.k12.or.us

Published April 17, 2024

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Arock School District #81, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on April 30, 2024 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 1, 2024. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 1, 2024. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4850, or email to [email protected]. Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on April 30, 2024. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 1, 2024, at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.malesd.org/districts/schools-we-serve/arock

Published April 17, 2024

City of Vale Interest Announcement

City Councilor Position

The City of Vale is accepting letters of interest for an upcoming vacant position (seat 4) for Vale City Council. The position is for an unexpired term lasting through December 2026. If you have resided within the City of Vale for the prior 12 months and have an interest in city government, please submit a letter of interest to the Vale City Manager by Friday May 31, 2024. For questions, please contact the City Manager at City Hall, 541-473-3133 ext. 5.

Publish Dates: April 17, April 24, and May 1, 2024.

Public Notice

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Adrian Rural District to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 will be held at the Adrian Fire Department, 608 1st Street, Adrian, Oregon on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will receive and review a proposed budget. Copies of the proposed budget will be available.

Published April 17 and 24, 2024.

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 will hold a Budget Committee meeting on May 14, 2024 at 5 pm at the District shop building in Ironside. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Publish Dates: April 17 and May 1, 2024.

