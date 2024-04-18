Malheur County Republicans slate candidates forum

VALE – The Malheur County Republican Central Committee will sponsor a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Vale Christian Church at 450 A Street.

A Fiesta dinner will be offered at the session. Tickets for the dinner are $26 and can be purchased by calling Terry Reuck at 208-789-3057 or by emailing Cheryl Cruson at [email protected]

The evening will begin with an update from state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale.

Local candidates scheduled to appear include Travis Johnson, Malheur County Sheriff and Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs. Johnson and Jacobs are unopposed in the May Republican primary.

Also scheduled at the forum will be Chris Russell, who is running for Malheur County Assessor. Dave Ingram, the current Malheur County Assessor, is not running for another term.

Candidates for the Malheur County Justice of the Peace – current justice Margie Mahony and challenger John Paul Carey – are also slated to be at the forum.

Three state senate candidates – Mike McLane, Robert Neuman and Douglas Muck – slated to be at the forum. McLane, Neuman and Muck are all running for the District 30 state Senate seat. Findley, who currently holds the District 30 position, announced last year he will not run for reelection.

Will Lathrop, who is running for the state attorney general position in the May Republican primary will also be at the forum. Lathrop faces Michael Cross in the primary race.

Brent Barker, one of three Republican candidates running in the primary for the state Secretary of State slot, is scheduled to be at the forum. The other two Republican candidates are Dennis Linthicum and Tim McCloud.

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz and primary opponent Jason Beebe are also on the docket to appear at the session.

