Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of April 17, 2024: Gary Westcott

Gary Westcott

Aug 25, 1941 – March 29, 2024

Gary Westcott was born in Albany, Oregon, to Harold and Doris (Groshong) Westcott. When he was about 6, his family moved to Prineville, then at about age 10 the family moved to Vale in the Willow Creek community.

In high school, he was active in the FFA, band and orchestra. He met the “new girl” Barbara Shelby, who just moved from Albany, in church in 1960, right after graduating from Vale High School. They were married in that Methodist Church in 1961, and is where they celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Gary went to Eastern Oregon State College and graduated with a teaching degree and a 2-month-old son. He soon started teaching at Vale Elementary and taught in the Vale School District for 34 years.

Gary was active in the Teachers Association, Methodist Church, Vale Irrigation District, Jaycees, Vale Lions Club, Model T Club, and was involved in the beginning raising money to build the Vale swimming pool. He loved to teach at school, Hunter Safety, Chess and math and science. He loved hunting, fishing, skiing, bowling, coaching Little League baseball and just spending time on the family farm.

With all of this in his life, his favorite joys in life were his wife and son.

Gary is survived by his wife Barbara, son Mark and daughter in law Gina, and their children Mykal and Dylan, brother Richard and nephew Brian, brother Jim and sister-in-law Debra, brother-law Dick and Helen Shelby, sister in-law Joanne and Darwin Roner.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Vale Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

