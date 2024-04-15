Caldwell cops honor one of their own in Nyssa

NYSSA – Ahead of a first annual memorial softball game to honor fallen Nyssa police officer, Cpl. Joe Johnson, Caldwell Police officers jogged through downtown Nyssa early Monday, April 15.

One year ago today, Johnson, a reserve police officer with the Nyssa Police Department, was gunned down after being dispatched to a call regarding a violent person damaging property and threatening others. Johnson pursued a vehicle driven by Rene Castro. When Castro came to a stop in the driveway of his home, he jumped out of his car and shot Johnson multiple times. Johnson died at the scene.

Castro was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month with no chance of parole for 30 years.

This evening, at 5:30 p.m., to honor Johnson, law enforcement officers and firefighters will face off in the first annual JJ Memorial Softball Fundraiser at a park that was renamed in honor of Johnson – Corporal Joe Johnson Memorial Park.

The event will include a raffle and food. All proceeds will be donated to provide training for Nyssa first responders.

Police officers and firefighters will honor Johnson’s memory this evening during the first annual JJ Memorial Softball Fundraiser to raise money for Nyssa first responder training. (Susan Barton/Special to the Enterprise)

Law enforcement officers stand at attention to pay their respects to fallen Nyssa reserve officer Joe Johnson, who was gunned down one year ago during a traffic stop. Police officers and firefighters will honor Johnson’s memory this evening during the first annual JJ Memorial Softball Fundraiser to raise money for Nyssa first responder training. (Susan Barton/Special to the Enterprise)



From left, Scott McGinnis, Nyssa public works; Jim Maret, Nyssa city manager and reserve officer; Corporal Robert Rodriguez and Emily Donner, an ordinance officer, pay their respects during a cop run in honor of Joe Johnson, a Nyssa reserve officer who was gunned down one year ago. Police officers and firefighters will honor Johnson’s memory this evening during the first annual JJ Memorial Softball Fundraiser to raise money for Nyssa first responder training. (Susan Barton/Special to the Enterprise)



News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.