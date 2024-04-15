Art, science and technology on display at first annual Maker Faire

ONTARIO – Roughly 40 people who create through art, science or technology were on hand to show off their work Saturday, April 13, at a new local event, the Malheur Maker Faire.
The fair was hosted by the Frontier Hub for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, Malheur Education Service District, and the OSU Extension Office for Malheur County at Four Rivers Cultural Center. It brought together students, scientists, and all sorts of creatives from across the region, including crafters and hobbyists, to showcase their work.
The event featured the educational entertainment of “Dr. Picklestein’s STEM show!”
The Dr. Picklestein character, played by Henry Charlier, an associate professor at Boise State University of chemistry and biochemistry, is a long-running traveling show designed to excite school-age children’s interest in science. The show also features Karen Hammond, a student support manager in the college’s chemistry department who plays “Lady Argentum.”
Local students showed off their artwork, and there was a hands-on robotics demonstration from Vale High School. Along with interactive workshops, a local drone-racing company hosted live-action drone racing, complete with an obstacle course. The company, Treasure Valley MultiGP Drone Racing, offered visitors the opportunity to test their own pilot skills with a drone flight simulator.
Workshops also showed how to make sourdough bread, jewelry and origami.
The first Maker Faire was held in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2006. Since then, events have gone international.
Nickie Shira, director of the Frontier Hub, and Barbara Brody, an associate professor of practice family and community health, said students from the county’s Chief Science Officers group were inspired by their 2022 visit to the Central Oregon Maker Faire in Bend and wanted to do a similar event.
