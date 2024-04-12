Boy Scout Camporee at Vale farm will draw troops from across the Treasure Valley

VALE – The Boy Scouts are coming to town in a big way.

More than 200 Boy Scouts and 112 adults will converge on the Westcott Farm north of Vale beginning Friday, April 12.

The Wagon Wheel Camporee will involve Boy Scout troops from across the Treasure Valley, including Boise, Kuna, Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, Caldwell, Fruitland, New Plymouth and Vale.

“It is a cool event,” said Mark Westcott, event organizer from Boise.

Westcott is a former Vale resident and a longtime scoutmaster and district commissioner. He said the event, which ends Sunday, April 14, is a competition between Scouts in categories such as a land navigation, marksmanship, fire building, first aid, flag etiquette, knot tying and an obstacle course. Westcott there are about 30 skill competitions.

“The individual has to perform, the patrol has to perform, the unit has to perform and the adults have to perform,” said Westcott.

Parents and volunteers will be on hand through the weekend and Westcott said the Vale Fire and Ambulance Department will visit and help monitor campfires.

The campfire is a big part of the event, said Westcott. Friday night features a large campfire that includes songs and skits performed by Scouts, said Westcott.

The gathering will also include inspections of the camp each morning.

Westcott said the camporee has a long history and for decades was held near Emmett.

“It has been recognized as the most rigorous and challenging Scout competition in the area for over three decades,” he said.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Westcott at 208-850-8323.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

