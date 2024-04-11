Coming Up: Music, Basque talk, history on tap in Malheur County

GOOD VIBRATIONS: Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band, will perform Friday, April 12, in the Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. In addition to the 7 p.m. concert, there will be a donation-only ice cream social at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Family tickets are $45 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at Dorsey Music at 45 S. Oregon St. or at 4rcc.com.

BASQUE AUTHOR: Richard Etulain will talk about his new book, “Boyhood Among the Woolies: Growing up on a Basque Sheep Ranch,” at 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Ontario Train Depot.

Etulain grew up on a sheep ranch in eastern Washington, the son of a Basque immigrant livestock man and a sod house frontier mother. He is an honors graduate of Northwest Nazarene College, now University, and has master’s and doctoral degrees in American literature and history from the University of Oregon.

He taught in history, English and American studies for nearly 40 years at Northwest Nazarene, Idaho State University and the University of New Mexico.

The Ontario depot building is the home to the Ontario Basque Club. Admission to the talk is free, and the public is invited.

HISTORY: Frances McKinney, who was raised in Little Valley, will speak at the Thursday, April 11, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society. The meeting starts with lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Vale Senior and Community Center.

McKinney offer memories of the Little Valley, Harper and Westfall areas.

MAKERS: The Malheur Maker Faire will showcase creative ideas and innovations Saturday, April 13, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature both “show and tell” makers and selling makers to demonstrate their projects in science, technology, arts and more.

Putting on the event are the Malheur Education Service District, Malheur County’s OSU Extension Office, and the Frontier Hub for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. For more information, visit frontierstem.com.

CASA: A benefit for CASA for Eastern Oregon will feature a cornhole competition, DJ music and dancing, and silent and dessert auctions on Saturday, April 27, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. The community is invited for the fun, which starts at 5 p.m. There will be food and beer trucks for refreshments.

Contact [email protected] or call 208-405-9069 for information. Proceeds help the nonprofit CASA program, which provides adults to advocate for the well-being of children in court.

