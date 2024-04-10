Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of April 10, 2024: Jean Stephan

Jean Stephan

Aug 10, 1928 – Nov 18, 2023

Jean passed away on November 18, 2023, after a long and productive life. She was 95 years old.

She and her husband Bill were very active in the Independent Order of Oddfellows and Rebekahs and the Encampment, the American Legion Auxillary, their church and the Payette Senior Center. She welcomed everyone into her home and treated everyone like family. She and her husband Bill were married for over 65 years.

She is survived by her children, Chuck, Charlene, Clint and Curt and their wives;six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She made a tremendous impact on all she knew and did. Jean was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at the Payette United Methodist Church, 502 N. 11th, Payette, Idaho 83661 at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024. Cards may be sent to the Stephan family at 8990 Raby Lane, Payette, Idaho 83661. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Payette Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program or the American Cancer Society, or you can plant a tree in her name. Condolences may be made to Jean’s family at shafferjensen.com.

*****

