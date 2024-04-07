Beach Boys tribute band coming to Four Rivers

ONTARIO – A tribute band playing the songs of a famous 1960s rock and roll group is coming to Ontario.

Sail On, a group of performers from Nashville who play the music of the Beach Boys, an iconic American band that wrote classic songs about surfing, cruising, dancing and dreaming will take the stage Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. in the Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Formed in 2017, the group’s five members are seasoned musicians with varied credits that include composing, arranging, producing, engineering, and performing.

Janet Komoto, with the Community Concerts of Treasure Valley, the organization hosting the concert, said the group looks to book acts that are “serious musicians.”

“They’re no slouches,” she said.

Komoto said the community concert group booked Sail On over a year ago. She said when she watched the group’s videos, she thought to herself how well the group nailed the Beach Boys harmonies and captured the group’s sound. The Beach Boys are widely hailed as one of the most influential rock and roll bands of all time.

The group’s “California sound” set themselves apart from their peers at the time. With intricate arrangements and a distinctive harmony, the group released multiple hits throughout the 1960s and beyond, including “Sufin U.S.A.,” “Good Vibrations” and “God Only Knows,” among others.

“Everybody loves the Beach Boys,” Komoto said.

In addition to the concert, Komoto said the venue will hold a donation-only ice cream social at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Family tickets are $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Dorsey Music at 45 S. Oregon St. or online. For more information, contact Komoto at 208-739-2777.

