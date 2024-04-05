Malheur CASA cornhole fundraiser on tap in April

Local volunteers who advocate for foster children and ensure the system works for them will hold their annual fundraiser in late April and are looking for teams to participate.

Malheur County’s court-appointed special advocates ­– CASA­– will host its yearly cornhole tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

According to Cassandra McElravy, a program manager with Malheur County CASA, the event will feature a DJ, dancing, a dessert auction, and food and beer trucks.

McElravy said the cost to register a team of two is $50 and the deadline is Friday, April 19. She said sponsors for the event can have a business or personal name listed on the tournament board for $100. McElravy said CASA currently has 15 court-appointed advocates who look out for children in foster care and courts. Those volunteers serve 34 children in Malheur County, according to McElravy.

Those interested in registering a team can email [email protected].

