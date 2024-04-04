Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of April 3, 2024

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, will be held at Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on April 16, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after April 16, 2024, at Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, 1699 Valley View Rd, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Publish Dates: March 27 and April 3, 2024

*****

Vale Oregon Irrigation District has 7.5 water acre rights available under the main canal right. These water rights are up for bid but at a minimum of 2.5 water acre increment and must be an established patron of Vale Irrigation District. Bids must include name, price per acre, number of acres requesting and must be received in the office by April 10, 2024 by 4 p.m. For questions, call 541-473-3243.

Publish Date: April 3, 2024

*****

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: April 3, 2024

*****

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: April 3, 2024

*****

Legal Notice

Advertisement for Bid

Sealed bid proposals will be received by HC Company, Inc., at the ORD Office located at 745 SW 3RD AVE. Ontario, OR. 97914 until 2:00 p.m. local time, Thursday, April 18th for the Ontario Aquatic Center Renovation located at 790 SW 3rd Ave, Ontario, OR 97914.

A pre-bid conference will be held at the project site, 790 SW 3rd Ave, Ontario, OR 97914. Contact HC Company, Inc. @ 208-321-4990 or [email protected] for the time and date. The time and date will also be emailed to interested parties that have provided an email address to HC Company, Inc. Attendance is strongly recommended.

Bids will be opened publicly at 745 SW 3RD AVE. Ontario, OR. 97914 and read aloud, shortly following the closing time for receipt of bids. Bidders and other properly interested parties are invited to be present at the bid opening. Drawings and specifications, including bidding documents and conditions of agreement, may be examined at the following offices:

· HC Company, Inc., 12650 W. Bridger Street Suite 100, Boise, Idaho 83713

Bidders may obtain one (1) complete set of plans and specifications from HC Company, Inc. at the address above for a refundable deposit of $250.00 per set. A formal request for project documents must be made 48 hours in advance. Bid documents will also be available online, please inquire at HC Company’s office for online information.

Dan Cacioppo, Senior Estimator for HC Company, Inc. will be receiving the sealed bids.

No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled time for receipt of bids unless the award of contract is delayed for a period exceeding Sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, or to waive any informalities, or to accept the bid or bids deemed best for Ontario Aquatic Center.

Each Bid must be accompanied by a Certified or Cashier’s Check or bid bond, with a State Licensed Surety Company, as surety, in an amount not less than 5% of total bid, made payable to HC Company, Inc. This surety shall be forfeited by the Bidder in the event of failure to sign the contract or furnish the necessary 100% Performance Bond and the necessary 100% Payment Bond.

Bidders shall be licensed in the State of Oregon per current Oregon Law Licensing Requirements.

This project is a prevailing wage rate project. Bidders shall comply with and include prevailing wage rate as required by Oregon Law Requirements. (See BOLI Requirements – https://www.oregon.gov/boli/employers/pages/prevailing-wage-rates.aspx)

HC COMPANY, INC.

(208) 321-4990

Publication Dates: April 3, and April 10, 2024

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.